Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $217.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

