CBL International Limited’s Quiet Period To End on May 2nd (NASDAQ:BANL)

CBL International’s (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 2nd. CBL International had issued 3,325,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $13,300,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During CBL International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CBL International Stock Performance

Shares of CBL International stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. CBL International has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Get CBL International alerts:

About CBL International

(Get Rating)

See Also

CBL International Limited, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries is an established marine fuel logistic company currently focusing on the Asia Pacific region, providing one-stop solutions for vessel refueling. CBL International Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.