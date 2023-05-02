CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Down 9.5% in April

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.32. 1,349,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Bank of America cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.