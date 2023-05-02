CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $58.74 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $58.74 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019603 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,775.18 or 1.00017348 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07234161 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,753,931.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

