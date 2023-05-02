Cellectis (CLLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cellectis to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cellectis Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,096. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectis by 112.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 134,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 106,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

