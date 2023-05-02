Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.27-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.87. 48,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $854.64 million, a PE ratio of -41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -214.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,565.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Centerspace by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

