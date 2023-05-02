Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Sells $30,056.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNTA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 104,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,566. The company has a market capitalization of $431.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.80. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,032 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 248,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 125,157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 298,641 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

