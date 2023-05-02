Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 76.7% in the third quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at about $1,193,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

