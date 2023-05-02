CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $83.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.18.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $71.95 on Friday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

