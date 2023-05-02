CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 951,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.30. 112,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. CGI has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CGI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,920,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,157,000 after buying an additional 193,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,237,000 after buying an additional 70,174 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CGI by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after buying an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CGI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,693,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,618,000 after buying an additional 90,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

