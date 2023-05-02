CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.30

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$139.30 and last traded at C$139.19, with a volume of 174933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$138.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$119.95. The stock has a market cap of C$29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

