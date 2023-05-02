Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

NYSE:SPG traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $110.82. The stock had a trading volume of 582,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

