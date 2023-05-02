Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 6,777 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 2.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.48. 1,023,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $183.80.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

