Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after buying an additional 138,970 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,062,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after buying an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.68.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average is $127.53.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

