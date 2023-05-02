Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.30 EPS.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.62. 333,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.53. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 134,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 303,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,868,000 after acquiring an additional 87,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 76,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

