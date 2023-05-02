Chemed (NYSE:CHE) PT Raised to $610.00 at Oppenheimer

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CHE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHE opened at $552.96 on Friday. Chemed has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $570.17. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.78.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 in the last three months. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.