Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $39.37 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

