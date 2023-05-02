Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s 6th Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

