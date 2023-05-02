China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in April

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,681,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 17,808,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

Shares of China Everbright Environment Group stock remained flat at $0.42 on Tuesday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

About China Everbright Environment Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.