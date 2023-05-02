China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in April

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,681,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 17,808,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance
Shares of China Everbright Environment Group stock remained flat at $0.42 on Tuesday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.
About China Everbright Environment Group
