Chord Energy (CHRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Chord Energy to post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. On average, analysts expect Chord Energy to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHRD stock opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.84. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $4.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

