Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Matthew Farrell Sells 138,081 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

