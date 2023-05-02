Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Up 13.3% in April

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.02. 1,834,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,465. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $8,570,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,504.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $8,570,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,504.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,703 shares of company stock worth $34,146,233. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

