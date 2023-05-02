CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.55. CI Financial shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.93 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Announces Dividend

About CI Financial

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

