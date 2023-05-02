CIBC Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.07.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CU stock opened at C$39.34 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.24 and a 12-month high of C$41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.72.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3212405 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.89%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

