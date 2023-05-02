Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 13.2% in April

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 555,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,474. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $28,365. Company insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.