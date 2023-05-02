CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NYSE:CION traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 232,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,148. The stock has a market cap of $508.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.70%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 11.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in CION Investment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

