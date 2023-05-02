CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
CION Investment Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:CION traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 232,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,148. The stock has a market cap of $508.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 11.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in CION Investment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Featured Stories
