CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Citigroup

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of CINT opened at $3.75 on Monday. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.62 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. Research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CI&T by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

