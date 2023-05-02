Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Reduced by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 582,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 849,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 667,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.