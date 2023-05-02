CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

Shares of CKX remained flat at $9.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered at Lake Charles, LA.

