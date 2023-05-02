CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 172,730 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLSK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About CleanSpark

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.