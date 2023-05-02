Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 500.com

500.com reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

