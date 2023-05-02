Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Cut by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. 6,281,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,436,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 115,300 shares of company stock worth $1,725,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

