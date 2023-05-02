CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 177,814 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

