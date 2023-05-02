Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 47.62%.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $594.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.41. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

