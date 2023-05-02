Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,574,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.