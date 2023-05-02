Coinmetro Token (XCM) 1-Day Volume Hits $393.93

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $393.93 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020121 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,993.14 or 0.99997463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.66063644 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $298.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

