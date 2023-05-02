Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

