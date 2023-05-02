Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of COLL stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.02 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
