Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Gap Down to $105.29

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.29, but opened at $95.03. Colliers International Group shares last traded at $94.88, with a volume of 173,020 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,726,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 349,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 56,013 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

