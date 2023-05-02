Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Financial

In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,743.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

About Columbia Financial

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,250. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

