Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. 75,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $988.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

