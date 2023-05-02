Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 7.4%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 440,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 57,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Commerce Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

