Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $62,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $384.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $391.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

