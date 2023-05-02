Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $60,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VNQ opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $104.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

