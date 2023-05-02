Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $50.61 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of 3M worth $50,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

