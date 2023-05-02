Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $89,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.56.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average of $256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.