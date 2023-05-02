Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.24% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $64,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

