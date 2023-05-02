Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,337 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.