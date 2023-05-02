Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.65–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $851.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.