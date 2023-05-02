Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $3.91. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 4,202,001 shares.
The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $566.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.65.
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
