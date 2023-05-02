Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $3.91. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 4,202,001 shares.

The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Health Systems Stock Down 33.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $566.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

